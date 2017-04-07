Police issue PSA after child was offered candy by a stranger

WELLS — The Delta County Sheriff’s Department recently put out a Public Service Announcement after an adult male attempted to coerce a young child into his vehicle.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies say a 10 year old boy was approached by a male driving a vehicle, asking if the boy wanted candy. Deputies were dispatched to the area, but were ultimately unable to locate the man to question him. Although it appears no crime was committed, the Sheriff’s Office took the time to remind parents of the importance of being vigilant and talking to their children about how they can remain safe.

If you are looking for ways to talk to your child about dangerous situations, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has some resources. They can be found here. If you observe suspicious behavior, please contact Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.