Two Injured in Vioent Domestic Assault in Hancock Located and Taken to Hospital

Two people were injured in a domestic assault in Hancock early Saturday morning.

At 2:40 am the Hancock Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Hancock Street for a violent domestic dispute by the MSP Negaunee Dispatch. Officers who responded to the scene located two individuals. Mercy EMS transported both to UP Heath Systems – Portage Hospital for injuries.

Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman says that there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Hancock law enforcement was assisted by the Houghton Police Department, Mercy EMS, and the Michigan State Police forensic crime lab in Marquette. Find the full press release here.