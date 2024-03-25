Two Injured in Vioent Domestic Assault in Hancock Located and Taken to Hospital

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two people were injured in a domestic assault in Hancock early Saturday morning.

At 2:40 am the Hancock Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Hancock Street for a violent domestic dispute by the MSP Negaunee Dispatch. Officers who responded to the scene located two individuals. Mercy EMS transported both to UP Heath Systems – Portage Hospital for injuries.

Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman says that there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Hancock law enforcement was assisted by the Houghton Police Department, Mercy EMS, and the Michigan State Police forensic crime lab in Marquette. Find the full press release here.

More Stories

Triumphant Hematites: Ishpeming celebrates girls’ basketball team’s state championship victory

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Spaghetti fundraiser in L’anse set for April 20

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Gardening Conference returning to Escanaba

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

KBOCC Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo Tomorrow with More than 45 Companies Visiting Baraga

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Margaret Kempainen Found Competent to Stand Trial

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Unveiling New Sounds: The God Eaters set to debut latest vinyl

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Triumphant Hematites: Ishpeming celebrates girls’ basketball team’s state championship victory

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Spaghetti fundraiser in L’anse set for April 20

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Gardening Conference returning to Escanaba

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

KBOCC Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo Tomorrow with More than 45 Companies Visiting Baraga

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Margaret Kempainen Found Competent to Stand Trial

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier