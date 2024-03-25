Margaret Kempainen Found Competent to Stand Trial

A review hearing for Margaret Kempainen of Hartland, Wisconsin was held in the 97th district court today.

Kempainen is charged with open murder and conspiracy to murder in the death of Alvin Kempainen in December 2023. She was arrested in Iowa, after fleeing, along with her son, Jacob Kempainen. He faces similar charges and has a review hearing scheduled in May.

Margaret Kempainen was brought before Judge Nicholas Daavettila in the 97th District Court this morning to determine competency to stand trial. Both, County Prosecutor Dan Helmer and Kemapinen’s representative, attorney Antonio Ruiz, accepted Margaret’s psychological evaluation. Submitting the report as evidence to the court. The report determines that Margaret Kempainen is competent to stand trial. Helmer and Ruiz will schedule a probable cause hearing shortly before scheduling Margaret Kempainen’s preliminary exam in the next month.

Attorney David Gemignani, who represents Jacob Kempainen in the case, says he hopes to receive the psychological evaluation of his client soon and will schedule a review hearing with the court.