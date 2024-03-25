Margaret Kempainen Found Competent to Stand Trial

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A review hearing for Margaret Kempainen of Hartland, Wisconsin was held in the 97th district court today.

Kempainen is charged with open murder and conspiracy to murder in the death of Alvin Kempainen in December 2023. She was arrested in Iowa, after fleeing, along with her son, Jacob Kempainen. He faces similar charges and has a review hearing scheduled in May.

Margaret Kempainen was brought before Judge Nicholas Daavettila in the 97th District Court this morning to determine competency to stand trial. Both, County Prosecutor Dan Helmer and Kemapinen’s representative, attorney Antonio Ruiz, accepted Margaret’s psychological evaluation. Submitting the report as evidence to the court. The report determines that Margaret Kempainen is competent to stand trial. Helmer and Ruiz will schedule a probable cause hearing shortly before scheduling Margaret Kempainen’s preliminary exam in the next month.

Attorney David Gemignani, who represents Jacob Kempainen in the case, says he hopes to receive the psychological evaluation of his client soon and will schedule a review hearing with the court.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Triumphant Hematites: Ishpeming celebrates girls’ basketball team’s state championship victory

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Spaghetti fundraiser in L’anse set for April 20

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Gardening Conference returning to Escanaba

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

KBOCC Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo Tomorrow with More than 45 Companies Visiting Baraga

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two Injured in Vioent Domestic Assault in Hancock Located and Taken to Hospital

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Unveiling New Sounds: The God Eaters set to debut latest vinyl

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Triumphant Hematites: Ishpeming celebrates girls’ basketball team’s state championship victory

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Spaghetti fundraiser in L’anse set for April 20

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Gardening Conference returning to Escanaba

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

KBOCC Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo Tomorrow with More than 45 Companies Visiting Baraga

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Margaret Kempainen Found Competent to Stand Trial

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier