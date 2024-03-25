KBOCC Hosts Job Fair and Career Expo Tomorrow with More than 45 Companies Visiting Baraga

Finding a new job can take many long hours reviewing the computer screen. But sometimes the best opportunity to show off what you can bring to a company starts with an in–person visit. Job fairs offer a great opportunity for both prospective employees and employers. Offering a physical space where job seekers can meet with many different companies that work in several industries.

Tomorrow the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College will host the annual Job Fair and Career Expo at the Niiwin Akeaa Center in Baraga. The Job fair invites both KBOCC students and the public to meet any of the more than 45 employers that will visit the area. The job fair will feature companies working in a variety of industries including tribal and government positions. Some of the companies planning to attend the job fair also include those in skilled trades, first responder and emergency response, military, natural resource departments, and others.

The KBOCC 2024 Job Fair and Career Expo will last for three hours and begin at 11 am tomorrow. The job fair will take place at the Niiwin Akeaa Center at 111 Beartown Road in Baraga.