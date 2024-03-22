Animals killed and property destroyed during Wells Township fire

7 hours ago Jessica Potila

A barn and camper were destroyed and two piglets died during a fire in Wells Township Thursday evening. 

Escanaba firefighters responded to the scene of the fire at 3239 18th Road shortly before 9 p.m. 

Upon arrival, they discovered a metal barn and nearby camper fully engulfed in flames which were also spreading into a wooded area. The firefighters were able to contain the fire with no injuries or loss of life other than the piglets. All other animals housed in the barn including horses, chickens and ducks survived. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

