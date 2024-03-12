Snowduro canceled in Hancock

When life gives us lemons we make lemonade, but well, sometimes a pesky bug lands in that lemonade.

Such is the case for organizers of Snowduro in Hancock, who announced they have canceled the event due to the wobbly winter weather of 2024.

Lack of snow hampered activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing this season, so the Hancock Trails Club embraced what was supposed to be frozen ground this mid-March to return the Snowduro fat bike racing event after a four-year hiatus.

Even frozen ground was not to be this year as the weather forecast for this weekend, when the event was set to take place, calls for rain and melting snow.

These conditions damage trails so not only has the club canceled Snowduro but asks that people refrain from using the trails at all until the spring thaw is complete.

Snowduro participants will be contacted to discuss registration fee refund options.

The club plans to return Snowduro in 2025, should winter weather make a comeback.