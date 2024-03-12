U.P. Tradesmen Honored at Awards Banquet

Three up and coming U.P. tradesmen were recognized for their outstanding workmanship and dedication to their crafts at an awards banquet Saturday.

Frank Wertz was named 2023 Apprentice of the Year by the Upper Peninsula Construction Council. Wertz, an apprentice with UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 111 bested 21 other apprentices nominated for the title. He received $1,000 at the awards ceremony, held at Island Resort and Casino. Wertz is expected to complete his apprenticeship in 2025 and was described in a press release by UPPC as a leader amongst his peers who has a thirst for knowledge and commitment to achievement.

Ean Bevins, who also apprentices with Local 111 and Seth Coburn of Millrights Local 1510 were named as Apprentice of the Year finalists.

“Through our programs and events like this, we’re raising awareness that these careers are available, and you can earn a really good living with great benefits, and retire with dignity,” UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said.