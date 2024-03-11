Hancock Township murder update

A review hearing has been rescheduled in 97th District Court for the case involving a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandfather.

Alvin Kempainen died in his Hancock Township home late last year of a gunshot wound to the head.

His grandson, 20-year-old Jacob Kempainen of Heartland, Wisconsin is charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death.

A May 3 review hearing for Jacob Kempainen has been scheduled.

Jacob’s mother, Margaret Kempainen, age 50 and also of Heartland identified Jacob as the shooter during police interviews.

In December 2023, Jacob and Margaret traveled to Hancock Township, presumably seeking money from Alvin Kempainen, according to a family member in police documents.

Margaret Kempainen has also been charged with the murder.

Both she and Jacob Kempainen have been referred for evaluation to determine competency to stand trial.

Margaret Kempainen’s review hearing is set for March 22nd.