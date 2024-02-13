Enriching Community Connections: Negaunee Public Library’s Annual Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale

The Friends of the Library Group invited the public to their yearly Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale event at the Negaunee Public Library. It served as a wonderful opportunity to get to know more about the library, the Friends group, partake in some delicious refreshments, and purchase books.

The event has been an annual tradition since the late 2000s, approximately 15 years, with the exception of a cancellation during the COVID epidemic. At this delightful experience, book purchases and snacks are entirely donation-based, providing a fantastic opportunity to connect with the library and fellow community members.

The Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale event stands as a beloved tradition, emphasizing the importance of community connection and engagement with your local library.