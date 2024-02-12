Priest arrested for embezzlement

A DeWitt priest who stole more than three quarters of a million dollars from three retired priests has been convicted of eight felony charges.

David Rosenberg, 72, was found guilty during a bench trial before Clinton County Circuit Court Judge Cori Barkman.

Rosenberg took about $780,000 from the retired priests between 2015 and 2021, while he was employed as Director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat. The victims lived in apartments at the retreat at the time but have since died.

Rosenberg was convicted of the following charges:

Three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses $100,000 or more, one count of false pretenses $20,000-$50,000, one count of perjury, one count of uttering and publishing, and one count of larceny.

“Mr. Rosenberg stole massive sums of money from these elderly and vulnerable men living in the Retreat Center apartments while he was the director, and I’m appreciative to the jury for holding him accountable. My department will continue to seek justice for our seniors when they are taken advantage of by people in positions of authority,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Rosenberg will be sentenced for the crimes March 18. He faces up to 94 years in prison.