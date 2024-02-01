Scottville woman sentenced for embezzlement and crimes against vulnerable adults

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Jessica Englebrecht from Scottville was handed down consecutive sentences by Judge Susan Sniegowski in the 51st Circuit Court of Oceana County. The sentences, combined with time served, will result in a prison term ranging from 35 months to 7 years. In addition, Englebrecht is required to pay $21,409 in restitution. This sentence comes as a result of her embezzlement of thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults among other crimes, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

On September 14th, an Oceana County jury found Englebrecht guilty of the following charges:

Eight instances of embezzling from a vulnerable adult, with each instance involving an amount between $1,000 and $20,000.

One instance of a caregiver of vulnerable adults commingling funds and obstructing investigations.

One instance of embezzling from a vulnerable adult, with the amount being between $200 and $1,000.

One instance of embezzling from a vulnerable adult, with the amount being less than $200.

Nessel said quote “Court appointed guardians and conservators should be held to the highest standards so that our elderly and vulnerable adults can trust the system meant to protect them. When they instead take advantage of the very people they’re entrusted to care for, my department and our Financial Crimes Division will see that they are held accountable.” end quote.

The investigation into Englebrecht was initiated by the Michigan State Police in collaboration with Adult Protective Services in 2019. Between 2017 and 2019, Englebrecht served as a guardian and/or conservator for several adults. During this time, she embezzled over $20,000 from 10 vulnerable adults under her care. In addition to this, she also mixed her clients’ funds with her own.