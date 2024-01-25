Michigan Tech’s “Art in Silico” calls for submissions, a fusion of art and technology

2 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan Tech’s institute of computing and cyber systems will seek local creations to add to this year’s “Art in Silico” exhibit. The 2nd annual event is an art exhibition and series that examines the crossroads of art and technology. Organizers seek art that expresses the convergence of technology with our everyday lives.
The exhibit will be on display from April 4 until May 6.
Works may also be auctioned to help support student scholarships and the Copper Country Community Arts Center after the exhibit closes.

Art submissions must be entered by March 6. For more information visit: Art In Silico

