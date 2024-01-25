“Chain of Love” a community Fundraiser for the Special Olympics by Bay College and LSSU BPA

Bay College and Lake Superior State University Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America is proud to announce its annual “Chain of Love” fundraiser. This event is dedicated to raising funds for the Local Area 1 Special Olympics, a cause near and dear to the community.

The fundraiser will take place over one week, from January 29 through February 1. During this time, Bay College student volunteers will be stationed at the main entrance of the HUB on the Escanaba campus. Donations will be accepted from 10am until 3pm Eastern Time.

The concept behind the “Chain of Love” is simple yet powerful: every dollar donated creates a link on a chain, symbolizing a chain of love and support.

Donors are invited to write the name of a loved one on their link, adding a personal touch to their contribution. As more donations come in, the chain grows longer, visually representing the love and support from the community.

Griffin Johnson, President of the BPA and Co-Champion of the “Chain of Love” said “I have seen firsthand just how important these Special Olympics are to these athletes and am blessed to have the opportunity to help them raise funds so that they can continue to have these experiences.”

If you have questions about the fundraiser “Chain of Love” or would like to donate contact Griffin Johnson at Griffin Johnson