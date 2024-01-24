Sales for two of the last Finlandia University properties are expected to close soon

6 hours ago Selena Potila

Sales for two of the last Finlandia University properties are expected to close soon.

Following final approval from the Ingham County Court earlier this month. According to City Manager Mary Babcock, in her report at the January City Council meeting, the Jutila Center Condos will be sold to Hancock Office Building LLC.

A statement from Keen Summit Managing Director, David Levey, confirms that the Jutila Center Condos are under contract with Hancock Office Building LLC. He says that they will purchase the condos for $25,000. Additionally, old main has been sold. The final auction price on that building settled at $95,000 to Naturally Michigan Properties LLC.

