Keweenaw Community SParkPlug Award Nominations Opens

A new year brings the start to awards season across the nation. And the Keweenaw will certainly want to celebrate projects and achievements made by individuals and groups in the region. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce’s Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards has officially opened nominations for the award dinner. Keweenaw Sparkplug recognizes individuals and groups in the region for various achievements accomplished in 2023. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance,Copper Shores Community Health Foundation and Keweenaw Young professionals encourage residents throughout the community to think of those individuals, businesses, projects, or organizations that impacted their lives or made strides to improve the local area in the last year. The chamber will accept sparkplug awards until February 14th. The award ceremony will take place at the Memorial Union building at Michigan Tech on March 21st. Tickets for individuals wishing to attend the celebration cost 50 dollars a seat, and tables for businesses planning to attend cost 400 dollars for eight seats.Find more details on individual sparkplug award categories, links to the nomination page, and event information below.

Award Categories

Growth – Company that has seen significant growth in employment and/or sales during the previous year.

Customer Service – Recognized by the community, other businesses, and customers for providing superior customer service.

Innovation / Transformation – New or existing company pursuing new products or services that hold great promise for local economic growth and employment.

Project of the Year – A high impact project that is notable within the community and will provide lasting benefits to businesses and community members.

Young Professional of the Year – A person under the age of 40 who made significant strides in our community and in their profession during the previous year.

Community Contributor of the Year – A individual or organization that has made significant strides in the development of our community.

First Responder of the Year – A first responder that went above and beyond to help keep our community safe during the previous year.

Youth Contributor of the Year – A school-aged individual or organization that helped spark an improvement in our community through community service during the previous year.

Nomination portal

Purchase SparkPlug tickets here.