Boogie down with the Delta County Chamber’s Mid-Winter Gala “Dancing through the Decades”!

Reserve your tickets to boogie down with Dancing through the Decades, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce Mid-Winter Gala.

The Chamber’s Mid-Winter Gala is being held February 3rd at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris. The event previously known as “Fire and Ice”, has a new theme Dancing through the Decades where patrons can dress up as their favorite time period, such as a flapper from the 1920’s or the Rat Pack of the 1950’s. Any decade will do at this festive event! A live DJ will also be spinning tunes with your era’s favorites! Prizes are also featured in the gala’s Raffles and Live auctions.

The money raised at the Gala, according to Cowman, goes to help the chamber with services for their members and keeps membership fees at a lower rate for folks that partake in chamber activities.

For information on how to RSVP for the Dancing through the Decades Mid-Winter Gala visit DeltaMI.org or call the chamber at 906-786-2192