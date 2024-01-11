UPCAP Accepting Veterans Joining the Grocery and Gas Card Program

UPCAP has opened sign-up for veterans taking advantage of the Veteran Food and Gas Cards program. Military veterans residing in the Upper Peninsula can begin applying for grocery and gas cards through UPCAP by contacting the organization. The program will disperse the cards to veterans on a first come first serve basis, and must be contacted no later than March 31st. The grocery cards represent 50 dollars in financial aid for veterans, while the gas cards are worth 25 dollars. The grocery and gas card program with UPCAP is supported by the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Veterans wishing to take advantage of the program should contact UPCAP at 906 282 0041.

