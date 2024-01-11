Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Adds Several New Members to the Board of Directors

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce will add several members to the chamber’s board of directors. Yesterday during an annual chamber membership meeting, the chamber of commerce opened the floor for candidates to share a little about themselves and how their professional experience may help the chamber’s mission. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce’s executive board will total of 15 people. With the additions of Abbigail Parker, Amanda Makela, Chad VanBennekom, Heather French, Holly Mattson, Melissa Davis, and Teressa Lukkari – Trewhella to the board. Additionally, Holly Mattson will become the chamber’s new treasurer, she has experience as a loan officer with UP State Bank.

“I want to get out there. Help our community grow and thrive. Get more businesses involved. And give my time to this community.” Holly Mattson, Loan Officer, UP State Bank

Other leaders will retain their titles with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce board of directors. In addition to the board’s elections, the chamber also thanked Mary Meyers and Morgan Impala for their service to the chamber. Both ended their term-limited positions on the board at the end of 2023. The new members will be sworn into their board position on January 24th.