New Owner at Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming

A grand reopening ceremony was held at Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming yesterday where new owner Esther Ruggles cut the celebratory red ribbon signaling the official change of hands for the art and natural foods co-op. Rare earth, which features consignment sales of arts and crafts from local artists, natural foods and medicine, alternative clothing and an eclectic beer and wine selection, was first opened 12 years ago by Pamela Perkins.

Ruggles plans to bring her natural healing business, “Restorative Bodyworks,” to the Rare Earth storefront on Division Street.

Perkins said she loved working at Rare Earth, but felt it was time to sell the business.

Tuesday’s celebration also recognized Rare Earth Cafe. Although the cafe is housed in the same storefront as Rare Earth Goods, it is owned and operated by Dylan Larson, who purchased Rare Earth Cafe from Perkins one year ago, when he was just 18 years old.

Larson said it has been his dream to become a chef and own a restaurant since he was a young child, not all that long ago.

Perkins said she has faith in both Ruggles and Larson to maintain the Rare Earth reputation and that the best part of working there has always been the customers.