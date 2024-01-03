A Michigan Tech Student is One of Four Dead in a House Explosion in Washtenaw County

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Michigan Tech student died in a house explosion on Saturday in Washtenaw County. On Saturday a home explosion demolished a home in Northfield Township killing four people and sending two people to the hospital. 22-year-old Kenneth Bragg, a student at Michigan Tech, was with his Arkansas family visiting the home of his grandfather, 72-year-old Richard Pruden. Kenneth, his parents Don, 53, and Hope, 51, as well as 19-year-old sister Elizabeth died in the explosion. 16-year-old Stephen Bragg and Pruden were transported to an area hospital. Pruden remains in critical condition. Stephen Bragg has been updated to stable condition. Michigan State Fire Inspectors have begun their investigation, announcing yesterday that a fuel–air complication may be the cause of the explosion, and foul play is not suspected. GoFundMe pages have been set up for the surviving family and are linked below.

Stephen Bragg Recovery GoFundMe campaign

Richard Pruden Recovery GoFundMe campaign

