A new resident is added to the community of the Copper Country

2 days ago Selena Potila

A new year, a new beginning, and a new resident is added to the community of the Copper Country.

Born this morning at 9:06 am, Rylo Jameson Allen is the first child born in the copper country in 2024. Rylo joins the loving family of grant and Emily Allen. Grant and Emily’s new addition comes in at a height of 19 and a quarter inch, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces. The Allen’s celebrated the birth of Rylo at U.P. Health System – Portage this morning. Congratulations to the Allen family, here’s to a safe and wonderful year.

