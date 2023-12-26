Finding Forever Homes for Furry Friends During the Holiday Season with the 12 Dogs of Christmas

On the first day of Christmas, the humane society gave me, a lifelong friendship with a sweet puppy. Houghton Community Broadcasting proudly returns with the Copper Country Humane Society to bring the 12 dogs of Christmas and the Raise the Woof comedy night. Over the next month 97.7, the wolf will highlight a dog with the humane society available for adoption. Humane Society Assistant Manager Rebecca Brink says that the organization is always happy to work with groups in the community, especially when the end goal is to find furry friends in their forever homes.

“It’s amazing, we have such a wonderful community. And we’re so lucky. Dogs like Kenzie, she’s going through cancer treatment right now. And, amazingly, we can raise those funds. I think in that fundraiser in two hours we raised 3,000 dollars. It was incredible, and we are so lucky and so thankful. It’s like with our poorly drawn pets fundraiser. We had 94 people submit photos. Some of those people submitted five photos. And that’s 100 dollars. And we are so appreciative.” – Rebecca Brink, Assistant Manager, Copper Country Humane Society

The 12 Dogs of Christmas helps to raise awareness for the Copper Country Humane Society. Raising the Woof works as a fundraising event for the humane society. But this year’s event is a little extra special as the Copper Country Humane Society also celebrates 50 years in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

“Raise the Woof has been going on for several years now. It’s always been a wonderful fundraiser and making some money for the animals. It’s been so successful we’ve moved it into the Rozsa Center the last couple of years. And we’ve been able to fill that pretty full the last two years. And this next year is even more special because that humane society is turning 50 years old. So we are going to have a dinner before that show. You can get your tickets online. Just check out our website. It’s going to be a little Italy-themed. And the auction, baskets, and sweepstakes, will also take place. it should be some fun stuff.” – Rebecca Brink, Assistant Manager, Copper Country Humane Society

Find pet spotlights on 97.7 the Wolf’s Facebook page throughout the 12 dogs of Christmas here. Raise the Woof will take place at the Rozsa Center on January 20th. Tickets cost 20 dollars per seat. Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Dinner before the show cost 30 dollars a plate. Dinner will start at 6 pm. Doors for the show will open at 7:30 pm. Find more details here.

Learn about CCHS pet adoption here.