Central UP Community Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Holiday Weather Update with Trevor Freeman 8 hours ago Selena Potila Reporter Trevor Freeman Click on the video below for a holiday weather update from Reporter Trevor Freeman. Tags: Downtown Ishpeming, holiday weather, holiday weather update, Ishpeming Continue Reading Previous Bay College Simulation Center receives a special donation to support hands–on–learningNext Local Inland Lake Ice Report More Stories Arts & Culture Central UP Community Featured Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula ABC 10’s Studio Santa Holiday Skit 8 hours ago Selena Potila Central UP Community Featured Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Downtown Ishpeming Christmas Festivities 8 hours ago Selena Potila Central UP Community Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Local Inland Lake Ice Report 8 hours ago Trevor Freeman Bay de Noc Community College Central UP Community Local News Top Story Upper Peninsula Bay College Simulation Center receives a special donation to support hands–on–learning 8 hours ago Selena Potila Top Story Laurium Residents Will Pay More for Garbage Services Starting in 2024 14 hours ago Thomas Fournier Crime Top Story Charges Filed in the Hancock Township Murder Case 14 hours ago Thomas Fournier