Charges Filed in the Hancock Township Murder Case

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two people suspected of the murder of a Hancock Township man have waived extradition. 50-year-old Margaret Kempainen of Hartland Wisconsin, and 20-year-old Jacob Kempainen also from Hartland, will be delivered to the Houghton County jail, following charges being officially filed by the Houghton County Prosecutors office. Margaret Kempainen has been charged with Open Murder, and conspiracy to commit open murder. Jacob Kempainen has been charged with the same felonies and an additional felony firearm charge. No other persons have been charged in the case. Arraignment dates for both individuals have not been set. Houghton County prosecutor Dan Helmer noted that this is the second homicide case in the community in less than a month, showing that violent crimes can happen anywhere in the country at any time. Helmer adds that while the office continues to hire more staff, his office is committed to being a resource for all residents in Houghton County.

