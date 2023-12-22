Laurium Residents Will Pay More for Garbage Services Starting in 2024

It will soon cost more to throw out garbage for Laurium residents. The Village of Laurium announced yesterday that garbage rates will increase starting in 2024. Laurium needed to increase the price for garbage pickup to continue waste management services. The new rates will cover the rising costs associated with waste collection including disposal and transportation. Residents of Laurium will now pay 54 dollars per quarter. Business owners are asked to please contact the village office during the next week to receive an estimate of what waste disposal may cost after the start of the new year. Anyone with questions should contact the village office at 906 337 4000. Find more details about the increased garbage rate for Laurium residents effective January 1st, 2024.

