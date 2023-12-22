The Nature Conservancy Purchases 640 Acres of Land in Baraga County

The Nature Conservancy has purchased 640 acres connecting two other The Nature Conservancy properties in Baraga County. On Wednesday the Nature Conservancy announced that the conservation group has purchased land connecting its existing Wilderness Lakes Reserve lands, combining more than 11,500 acres. The reserve resides near Michigan’s remote Craig Lake State Park. The Nature Conservancy plans to manage the new 640-acre property consistent with the rest of the Wilderness Lakes Reserve as a working forest. The lands are accessible to the public through foot traffic for hunting and fishing. The wilderness lakes reserve is a part of the Michigamme Highlands, which contain large swaths of northern temperate hardwood forests. In addition to the forest, the 640-acre purchase includes a 20-acre unnamed lake head-water streams, wetlands, and one mile of the Peshekee River. The river is a tributary of Lake Michigamme eventually flowing south to Lake Michigan by way of the Michigamme River and Menominee River. The Nature Conservancy has owned the Wilderness Lakes Reserve’s original property since 2015. Those interested in learning more about the Wilderness Lakes Reserve can find more information here.

Continue Reading