Northern Michigan University celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Several Films will be screened including Warrior Lawyers: Defenders of Sacred Justice. Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 P.m. in the Art and Design Building room 165. This one hour documentary focuses on personal and professional lives of American Indian attorneys, tribal judges and their colleagues.

Two short films will be shown in conjunction with a presentation by April Lindala, a professor of Native American studies at NMU. The “Importance of native American Representation in Media” event will take place Thursday, Nov. 9th at 5:00 P.M. in the Maple classroom located in Maple Hall.

A free screening of the film “Bones and Crows” will take place Friday, Dec. 1st at 6;30 P.M. at the Whitman Hall Commons. The film follows Aline Spears, a Cree woman who survives the Canadian Indian Residential School System and went on to become a code-talker for the Canadian Air Force in World War 2.

The Sonderegger Symposium will be held Friday, Nov. 10 from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. in the Northern Center Ballrooms. This year’s theme is Perspectives on 1820 and Beyond” and is based on the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center’s current exhibit “Claiming Michigan: The 1820 Expedition of Lewis Cass”.

The final activity, the “Learning to Walk Together Pow-wow” will take place Saturday, Dec. 2nd. Grand entries are scheduled at 1:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. The event is free and open to the public.

