Keweenaw Land Trust Begins Search for New Executive Director

The Keweenaw Land Trust regrets to say goodbye to their Executive Director. Evan McDonald recently announced his plans to depart from his role with the organization after 20 years with the Keweenaw Land Trust. During his tenure with the land trust, McDonald led the community-driven organization, becoming a respected member and growing the Keweenaw land trust’s reputation for conservation in the area. McDonald played key roles in the land trust’s mission to protect more than 8000 acres of forestland and 10 miles of undeveloped lake superior shoreline. The Keweenaw Land Trust was also able to gain accreditation with the Land Trust Alliance under McDonald’s leadership. A distinction reserved for land trusts that operate with the highest professional standards for governance and financial management. The Keweenaw Land Trust will form a committee to conduct a national executive search. The group expects the new director will begin to take on responsibilities by January 2025. In the interim Keweenaw Land Trust Project Specialist Patricia Toczydlowski will serve as the group’s executive director.

