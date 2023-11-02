Riley Olson Earns the Highest Honor as a Member of Houghton – Keweenaw 4-H

Riley Olson earns Houghton–Keweenaw 4-H’s highest honor. In October the Houghton – Keweenaw 4 H members gathered to celebrate another year during its annual award ceremony. Riley Olson was awarded the 2023 Senior 4 H’er Award, for his accomplishments and contributions to the club and his community. As well as his passion for his 4 H goats, horse project, community service, and skills in gardening. In addition to the 2023 Senior 4 H’er award, the club gave out the Senior Teen Leader honor and the Houghton Keweenaw 4 H Family of the Year. Jewel Laux has been bestowed the honor of Senior Teen Leader for her leadership in livestock projects and with the Country Roots and Dirty Boots 4 H Club. 4 H Family of the Year was awarded to the Torrey family, who are dedicated and enthusiastic members of the Trap Rock 4 h Club, as well as assistance with the Kids Fun Day at the Houghton Country Fair.

Continue Reading