Grace Lutheran of South Range Seeks Donations Ahead of Annual Winter Clothing Giveaway

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

With the snow now on the ground, local non-profits and community groups are preparing to give away winter clothing in the copper country. Coming up soon the Grace Luther church of South Range will plan to host its annual winter clothing giveaway. Organizers are asking the community for donated items, and winter baby and children’s clothing is greatly appreciated. Community members interested in donating gently used winter clothing should contact the Grace Lutheran Church of South Range. The winter clothing giveaway will take place on November 18th. Find more information on the winter clothing giveaway, along with contact information for the Grace Lutheran Church of South Range here.

