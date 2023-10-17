The Northern Pike - Esox Lucius. Underwater photo of predatory fish from freshwater lake. Animals and wildlife theme.

Several changes to statewide fishing regulations were approved by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Escanaba.

The phrase “attempting to take” has been removed in reference to fishing for arctic grayling. Grayling are currently being raised in preparation for a

limited, future stocking program. This change will allow anglers to catch and immediately release artic grayling. It will not allow anglers to possess the

species.

A northern pike regulation wording change now states where northern pike are 24 inches or greater, only one pike 24 inches or greater is allowed in the

daily possession limit. Dawson lake in Iron County and Chain Lake in Iosco County were added to the list of waters with daily possession limits.

While Youngs lake in Luce County was removed from Type A– trout regulations.

Changes to Statewide Fishing Regulations