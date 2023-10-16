Master Angler Program

6 hours ago Brendan Lane

Have you caught a big fish this year?

Well, you might be a master angler in the making!

 

The Master Angler Program includes more than 45 species of fish, of which you can compete for honors.

The Master Angler Patch is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each fish species.

 

State records are recognized by weight only.

To qualify for a state record, your fish must exceed the current listed state record weight and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

All potential state record fish must be weighed on a commercial scale (grocery store, meat market, etc) and record the business name and weight slip.

Master angler application submissions will only be available online.

 

 

