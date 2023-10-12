Holiday Season is almost here and the search for the tree that will be decorated on the Capitol’s lawn is now over.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has selected the official 2023 State Christmas Tree.

A 60–foot spruce will be harvested from Onaway, Michigan.

Onaway resident Vic Ruppert and his family have donated the tree in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert.

A tree lighting ceremony will happen on Friday, November 17th at 7:30 pm for the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City Celebration.

Rain or shine, light switches will be flipped on for thousands of twinkling lights.

Silver Bells includes an electric light parade featuring more than 70 entries decked out with lights, high school marching bands, horse drawn carriages,

the arrival of Santa Claus, and a drone holiday light show.

The event concludes with a fireworks display over the Capitol.

The 2023 Michigan State Christmas Tree was Chosen – YouTube