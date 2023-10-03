Construction on US-2 Set to Resume

On Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, the maintenance work on the US–2 bridge over the Menominee river will resume.

The work done at the Wisconsin and Michigan border in Dickinson County will require lane closures. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals. They will be operational for the hours of 8am to 3pm on October 4th and 5th, 2023. Starting on Monday, October 9th, 2023, the temporary signal will start at 8am and continue until the afternoon of Thursday, October 12th, 2023.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.