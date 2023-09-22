Marquette High School Splits Tennis Double Header

MARQUETTE, Mich.- The Redettes played Menominee and Westwood in a double header of tennis.

“God blessed us with a beautiful late September day for a tennis double-header,” coach Karl Thomsen said, perfectly articulating the Redettes’ first match.

First Score: Marquette 7, Menominee 1

MSHS perfected the gentle(wo)man’s sweep, only losing one singles match out of four and beating the Maroons in every doubles match.

Kyra Autio swept her first set, and won in two sets overall. She gave up just one point despite battling “foot issues”, according to coach Thomsen.

Second Score: Westwood 6, Marquette 2

After displaying excellence during the first match of the double header, the latter team proved too difficult for Marquette.

The Redettes scored a point on every set in both singles and doubles play, aside from one doubles match which they ultimately won. However, they did not execute enough as a team to stay close.

Regardless of the finish, coach Thomsen hopes the team will use this as motivation to “catapult us into the GNC Tournament”.

If you have a tennis score you’d like to report, feel free to email sports@abc10up.com.