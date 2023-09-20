Houghton County Prosecutor to Resign at End of September

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Prosecutor Paul LaBine plans to resign at the end of September.

LaBine was appointed to the position in July after former county prosecutor Brittany Bulleit was elevated to judgeship within Houghton County. LaBine tenured his resignation earlier this month, on September 7.

Houghton County 12th Circuit Court Judge Britany Bulleit will appoint LaBine’s replacement, to fill the position until January 2025. The individual appointed to the county prosecutor’s office will need to run for the position in the November 2024 election.

During the interim phase between prosecutors, local area attorneys with Baraga and Keweenaw county courts will help to prosecute cases in the Houghton County.

County Prosecutor Paul LaBine will continue to serve the county until the end of the month, September 30th.

