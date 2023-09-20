A Mohawk Man has Died as a Result of Injuries Sustained in a Single Vehicle Crash

A Mohawk man died early this morning as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover accident. At 2:10 a.m. the Keweenaw County Sheriff was dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash with the driver trapped inside. The 50-year-old Mohawk man was traveling northbound on US 41 when the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and rolled over into an unoccupied residence. The driver was removed from the vehicle, and transported to UP Health Systems Portage where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident. The crash remains under investigation, and the name of the deceased has not been released. The Keweenaw County Sheriff was assisted by MSP Calumet Post troopers, Houghton County Sheriff deputies, Allouez Township Fire and First Responders, and the Calumet Township Fire Department

