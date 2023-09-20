A Mohawk Man has Died as a Result of Injuries Sustained in a Single Vehicle Crash

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Mohawk man died early this morning as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover accident. At 2:10 a.m. the Keweenaw County Sheriff was dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash with the driver trapped inside. The 50-year-old Mohawk man was traveling northbound on US 41 when the vehicle lost control, crossed the center line, and rolled over into an unoccupied residence. The driver was removed from the vehicle, and transported to UP Health Systems Portage where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident. The crash remains under investigation, and the name of the deceased has not been released. The Keweenaw County Sheriff was assisted by MSP Calumet Post troopers, Houghton County Sheriff deputies, Allouez Township Fire and First Responders, and the Calumet Township Fire Department

More Stories

SERIAL RAPISTS SENTENCED

8 mins ago Jessica Potila

Liverwort Extract Slows Brain Tumor Growth

4 hours ago Brendan Lane

Hancock Invites Residents to a Master Plan Open House Tomorrow

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Prosecutor to Resign at End of September

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Motorcyclist has Been Pronounced Dead at the Scene in Calumet Township

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hayes Corn Maze opens for 2023 Season

1 day ago Alexis Baumann

You may have missed

SERIAL RAPISTS SENTENCED

8 mins ago Jessica Potila

Northern & Tech hit the road this weekend

42 mins ago Mike Morack

CJ Gardner-Johnson Injury Update

2 hours ago Gabriel Pickup

Liverwort Extract Slows Brain Tumor Growth

4 hours ago Brendan Lane

Hancock Invites Residents to a Master Plan Open House Tomorrow

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier