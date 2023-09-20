A Motorcyclist has Been Pronounced Dead at the Scene in Calumet Township

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident early this morning. At approximately 1 a.m., the Houghton County sheriff was dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a motorcyclist on M-26 near Tikkanen Road in Calumet Township. The driver was a 57-year-old Laurium man. He was traveling north on M-26 when the motorcycle lost control before crashing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation. The Houghton County Sheriff was assisted by the Keweenaw County sheriff, MSP Calumet Post troopers, Laurium Police, and Mercy EMS.

