Hayes Corn Maze opens for 2023 Season

Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, which is located in Rock, MI just opened for their 2023 season.

For 22 years, Lenore Hayes and her husband have been serving the community at their family-owned business. Lenore stated that she loves ecotourism, and she is proud to be the autumn staple they are today. They have worked hard these past two decades to ensure that guests are happy and return. She also mentioned that she often sees returning guests with children who used to come when they (the parents) were kids themselves. “It’s always a job well done when kids don’t want to leave.” Lenore Hayes.

This year, they’ve have added brand new birds for everyone to enjoy, as well as a kiddo corn maze! Each ticket will also include 5lbs worth of free pumpkins. The bright orange pumpkins looked healthy and plump as I roamed the fields. Make sure to enjoy the Animal Barn which has goats, pigs, bunnies, ducks, peacocks, pigeons, and baby piglets! The pigs and bunnies are for purchase, so inquire within while at Hayes.

There is plenty of activities to enjoy while here, from the apple slingshot, the corn maze, or any of the mini games that Hayes’ has. There is also a tasty concession stand, and a country store located within the animal barn.

