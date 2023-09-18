Mackinac Island Lands Spot #3 on USA Today Poll

Mackinac Island was rated #3 on the USA Today Top 10 Best Places to Visit for Fall.

The article claims, “Mackinac Island may measure in at just around 4 square miles in area, but this pint-sized Michigan landmark is a truly incredible ecotourism destination throughout autumn.”

Once you are on the island, there are numerous ways to travel about and view the autumn colors. You can take a nice carriage ride throughout the island via horses, you can also rent a bike and get around that way. You could also stroll along just with your feet (the old-fashioned way). No matter how you travel about the island, you’re sure to find beauty and peace. While looking at the falls scenes, make sure to eat some famous Mac Island Fudge from one of their many shops. You’ll have plenty to do while exploring the historic island.

Coming in second place was Allegany County, Maryland.

And in first place was Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The article stated, “Upon arrival, visitors can tour iconic institutions like Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, while the Gatlinburg Space Needle is perfect for basking in the beauty of the surrounding region from roughly 400 feet in the air.”

Watch more here:

MACKINAC ISLAND RANKED #3 IN USA TODAY POLL – YouTube