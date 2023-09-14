Calumet Calls on Helping Hands to Restore Historic Building on 5th Street

Restoring old and historic buildings can take a lot of helpful hands to get the job done right. Next Monday, a group will need some extra help to help save history in Calumet.

Volunteers willing to put in some elbow grease are needed next Monday, September 18th, to help work on the building at 425 5th Street in Calumet. Over the past four years the Village of Calumet Downtown Development Authority, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, and the Houghton County Landbank authority with help from a volunteer in the area, have invested considerable resources into stabilizing the historic sandstone structure. A grant from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office worth over 100,000 dollars, will provide a full roof rebuild. But before work on the roof begins, debris must be removed and preparation for work completed.

Residents who are willing to help out on Monday the 18th, are asked to please contact Jeff Ratcliffe with KEDA to sign up to volunteer. Organizers are planning to tailor work sessions to accommodate as large a work crew as possible.

Contact information