Vet Visits With Dr. Hunt – Dental Health in Pets

9 hours ago Alexis Baumann

Our 13th segment of Vet Visits w/ Dr. Hunt, he explains dental health and how to keep your pets away from cavities.

Dr. Tim Hunt is a very knowledgeable veterinarian and shows compassion when dealing with all animals.  He even won America’s Favorite Veterinarian Contest in 2014, and it’s no surprise why.

He is over at Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey, MI where he cares for all of his patients.

View the Segment here:

VET VISITS WITH DR. HUNT – DENTAL HEALTH FOR YOUR PETS. – YouTube

