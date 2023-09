Attorney generals from thirty two states and the District of Columbia have joined forces to urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its Center for Tobacco Products to do more to protect kids from E-Cigarettes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is among those who signed a letter sent to the FDA outlining measures they feel should be taken to reduce E-Cigarette harm to children.

