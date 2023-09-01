Upcoming Fiber Festival
The Marquette Regional History Center is pleased to announce their 2023 Lake Superior Fiber Festival.
The festival will be held Saturday, September 16th at 9:30 am until 4:00 pm at the Marquette Regional History Center.
Enjoy quilts, knits, weaving, and spinning.
Watch several creative or educational demos.
Plus, model in and submit your creations to a fashion show!
This is a family friendly day at the museum.
Pay the museum entry fee as admission to this event.
