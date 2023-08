The Marquette County Fair was active from August 10th through August 12th, 2023.

The entertainment was top notch and so were the food vendors who were brought in. People gathered from near and far to celebrate this year’s county fair, which had acts like a circus, bubble tent, fair rides, petting zoo and more.

Don’t forget about the Horse Show and animals the whole family can view.

Watch some highlights that the opening day had to offer:

MARQUETTE COUNTY FAIR 2023 – YouTube