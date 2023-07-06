Superior Search and Rescue Plans First Online Fundraiser

Superior Search and Rescue’s team of volunteers are called on to find missing persons, often times over difficult terrain and in dense forests. Throughout the year volunteers practice how to use their skills and teamwork to find people who are lost. Which leaves the organization little time to get involved in community events, or to do fundraising programs.

Organizing search and rescue operations does not come cheap. With new and improved equipment, regular training programs, and operational expenses to pay for, Superior Search and Rescue needs the community’s help this time.

“There’s been interest recently, people who have been asking for some branded apparel. Not only within our team, but also the within the community. And it’ll help with get some more outreach out there. We’ve found that not only can we get some visibility out there with people out in public wearing supporter gear. But also to gain some funding toward our general fund.” – Darian Reed, President, Superior Search and Rescue

For the first time in a long time, SSAR has organized an online merchandise fundraiser, after hearing from locals interested in owning their own Superior Search and Rescue hat or T-shirt. Money raised by the fundraiser will help the search team continue to recruit new volunteers, afford specialized training in search techniques, and maintain the organization’s essential equipment.

“And they can add up to quite a large amount per year. But a lot of our team actually appreciates the equipment and programs we use. One of the tools we use is SARTopo, is a mapping software. That not only allows us to manage and track the incident but it also works with out GPS units,. Allowing us to plan our search areas, and have a record of where we have search and where we have not. And even allows for some live tracking of teams.” – Darian Reed, President, Superior Search and Rescue

Throughout the year, in great weather or in a foot of snow, superior search and recue averages between eight to twelve incident responses across the western Upper Peninsula. Superior search and rescue does report that there has been an increase in search operations since the end of the COVID pandemic, likely due to more people getting outdoors and are unfamiliar with the area. Superior search and rescue’s fundraiser is open until July 23rd. Go online to superior s-a-r dot org to find more information about the superior supporter fundraiser, training opportunities or how to get involved with superior search and rescue as a volunteer.

Check out Superior Search and Rescue’s fundraiser here.

Learn more about the Superior Search and Rescue Team here.