TWO BOOKS TWO COMMUNITIES’ SELECTIONS

MARQUETTE – In exciting news, the Two Books Two Communities committee has just announced its book selections for 2023! Get ready to dive into “Chevy in the Hole” by Kelsey Ronan and “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers. This program brings together readers from Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and Alger County to create a strong sense of community. By adding these books to your summer reading list, you’ll be able to join the conversation at upcoming events this fall.

“Chevy in the Hole” is a powerful novel that takes place in Flint, Michigan. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the city and its resilient people. Follow the journey of August “Gus” Molloy as he returns to his hometown to confront his struggles with substance use. The novel weaves together the stories of Gus and his friends’ families, creating a rich tapestry of interconnected lives.

If you’re a fan of science fiction, you won’t want to miss “A Psalm for the Wild-Built.” Set in the future, this “solar punk” novella envisions a world where robots gain self-awareness and then mysteriously vanish. Join the tea monk on a quest to answer the question: “What do people truly need?”

Committee chair Lynn Domina explains, “We selected ‘Chevy in the Hole’ for its relevance to Michigan residents, tackling issues such as the decline of the auto industry, the Flint water crisis, addiction and recovery, and urban gardening. On the other hand, ‘A Psalm for the Wild-Built’ offers a refreshing take on science fiction, presenting a hopeful future rather than a dystopian one. Hope is the theme connecting these two books.”

Mark your calendars for exciting events! Kelsey Ronan will be discussing “Chevy in the Hole” at the Munising School Public Library on Sept. 27 and at NMU on Sept. 28. You can also join a general book discussion at Peter White Public Library on Oct. 3. And don’t miss a virtual presentation by Becky Chambers on “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” on Oct. 10.

These events are free and open to the public. Stay updated on all the Two Books Two Communities happenings at nmu.edu/onebook/twobooks. Start reading, join the conversation, and be part of a vibrant community united through books.