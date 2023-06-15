COMMENT ON DNR STATE LAND REVIEW RECOMMENDATIONS

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on the state land review recommendations for various counties, including Baraga, Benzie, Clare, Clinton, Genesee, Ionia, Manistee, Mecosta, Newaygo, Shiawassee, and Wayne. If you enjoy outdoor activities on public lands in these counties, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, or birding, your feedback is valuable.

You can participate in the review process in the following ways:

Join virtual meetings on June 20 or 21. Leave comments on the interactive map. Email your comments to the DNR by June 30.

To learn more about the state land review, including meeting details, access to the interactive map, and other information, visit the state land review webpage.

The DNR’s initial recommendations for these counties include retaining 66.7% of the land, offering 3% to alternate conservation partners, exchanging 1.3%, and selling 29% through public auction. Public input is crucial in shaping the final decisions.

Your input will help the DNR prioritize conservation, recreation, and resource management on public lands. Take advantage of the opportunities to provide your feedback and contribute to the decision-making process.

Send comments via email to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov.

For any questions or assistance, contact Kerry Heckman at 517-643-1256.

