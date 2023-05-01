Two US-41 Projects Set to Return to Work this Week

Construction crews in the western upper peninsula are set to start up projects this week. US-41 will have two projects worked on throughout May and part of June. The first project heading into Houghton, is near Massie Road in Chassell. Where crews will finish work on the Massie Road box culvert, that was damaged by the fathers day flood of 2018. The second US-41 project, taking place in Houghton, will complete the College Avenue project, that was started two years ago. That work is expected to last about five weeks. And will take place at the Franklin street square. You can find more information on construction projects throughout the Upper Peninsula by checking out MI-drive online.

