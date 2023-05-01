Laurium to Decide Whether or Not to Override Headlee During May 2nd Election

Laurium residents will vote on a Headlee override tomorrow, so the village can gain more tax dollars, and provide essential services. Prior to the 1978 Headlee act, Laurium was able to tax properties a total of 12 and a half mills; Which has been slowly reduced since then, to today, where owners pay just above 9 mills.

“It’s not really a new tax. Because back in the day we could originally tax the full 12.5%. So that’s the confusing part. Is that we really were allowed to tax that 12.5 mills before Headlee. However Headlee has prevented that. And so now we are seeking t o over ride it, with this Headlee override initiative. So that we can tax the 12,5 mills, and be able to provide services the village has always been able to provide.” – Ian Lewis, Laurium Village Manager

Village Manager, Ian Lewis, says that overriding the Headlee act, and gaining a larger tax base, will help the village police and public works departments continue their great work around Laurium. But will also go toward the village implementing an online bill pay for village services.

“We would love the ability to bring the Village of Laurium into the 21stcentury, and provide the ability to do online payments. It’s a huge topic of discussion here in Laurium. And our residents want to see it done. However in doing that there are a lot of background costs to it. And so part of this override, will be supporting that. There’s also other services, such as supporting the public improvement fund. We want to see the village of Laurium improve, become updated, and provide community settings for our residents.” – Ian Lewis, Village Manager, Village of Laurium

Laurium’s Headlee override millage seeks to bring the property tax up to the village’s original 12.5 mills, that has fallen since 1978. If approved, Laurium leaders say, the millage would increase the village operating budget by 85,000 dollars. You can find out more about the Headlee override millage with the village of Laurium, by contacting the village at 906 337 1600.